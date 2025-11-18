Hamdan bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, toured the Dubai Airshow 2025, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, at the Dubai World Central.

During his tour on the second day of the Airshow, Sheikh Hamdan said that gathering the world’s leading aviation manufacturers and technology developers under one roof in Dubai reflects the emirate’s success in establishing itself as a global hub for the future.

He noted that the opportunities and facilities provided encourage multi-track international dialogue aimed at building a better future for humanity, advancing international security, stability, progress, and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the significant value of the biennial Dubai Airshow, noting that over its successive editions it has showcased the importance of collaboration and joint efforts in developing integrated global aviation capabilities through innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships.

He also pointed to the strong participation of leading aviation companies as a testament to Dubai’s growing influence in shaping the future of the global aviation industry and supporting the development of a knowledge-based economy aligned with the nation’s aspirations for the future.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed a selection of over 200 aircraft on display, ranging from commercial and military planes to business jets and UAVs, alongside advanced aviation technologies.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum inspected the Bombardier Global 7500, a 19-seat aircraft with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (upgradeable to 8,000) that combines high-speed, high-altitude performance with a modern, tech-enabled cabin.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on Gulfstream’s G800 and G700 jets, and COMAC C919, China’s first commercial aircraft, seating 168 passengers with improved fuel efficiency and digital flight systems, reflecting China’s expanding presence in global aviation.

This year’s edition features more than 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 new participants, alongside 148,000 visitors and 490 civil and military delegations from 115 countries. The Airshow also features 21 national pavilions, in addition to 98 chalets and an expanded display area of 8,000 square metres, as well as 120 start-ups and 50 investors.

The Dubai Airshow 2025 is being held under the theme ‘The Future Is Here’, uniting global aviation leaders to shape the next era of the aviation and space sectors.