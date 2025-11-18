EDGE Group, L3Harris to collaborate on defence technology programmes in UAE

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE Group and L3Harris Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further their collaboration in the UAE.

This preliminary agreement serves as a strategic platform for developing innovative solutions that contribute to the UAE’s growing defence capabilities and expands L3Harris’ operational involvement in the Middle East and globally.

EDGE and L3Harris will jointly pursue national and regional defence opportunities, with the MoU laying a framework for joint research and development in artificial intelligence and autonomy and for deploying these technologies.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said, “Partnering with L3Harris will provide the groundwork for further close collaboration in critical areas supporting EDGE’s product development roadmap, particularly in domains where we are rapidly progressing. Growth through such mutually beneficial cooperation enables us to be perpetually ready to develop and deliver breakthrough solutions that meet the requirements of our global customers.”

Christopher Kubasik, Chair and CEO, L3Harris, stated, “Partnerships are a hallmark of our Trusted Disruptor strategy, and EDGE is the kind of disruptive innovator we’re seeking to collaborate with. Together, we’ll accelerate the development and delivery of the advanced solutions the UAE needs to confront emerging threats.”

L3Harris has provided capabilities to customers in the UAE for more than 35 years and currently maintains a corporate office in Abu Dhabi.