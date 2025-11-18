Emirates Arabian Horse Society to participate in 1st edition of International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition – Al Ain 2025

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) has announced its upcoming participation in the first ever edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition – Al Ain 2025, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region.

The exhibition is organised by the ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Emirates Falconers’ Club, during the period from 26th to 30th November 2025, at the ADNEC Centre in the city of Al Ain.

The Society’s participation comes in the form of a distinctive pavilion featuring a variety of activities and events, including live shows featuring Arabian horses with the aims of highlighting their beauty and authenticity, as well as showcasing the vast services provided by the EAHS, in addition to presenting the calendar of events and activities it organises and supervises for the 2025-2026 season.

Through this distinct participation, the EAHS aims to strengthen the presence and standing of Arabian horses in national and international forums, and highlight the Society’s role in protecting, preserving, and documenting purebred bloodlines in accordance with the highest international standards. It also seeks to instil and spread the culture of horse care within younger generations, and to emphasise the UAE’s position as a leading hub in caring for Arabian horses and preserving this authentic heritage.