Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs Government Quality Assurance Agreement with Korea’s DTaQ

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC), a subsidiary of the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, has signed a Government Quality Assurance Agreement with the Republic of Korea’s Defence Agency for Technology and Quality (DTaQ) during the Dubai Airshow 2025.

With this agreement, the UAE becomes the 27th country worldwide and the third in the Middle East, to enter into this key partnership.

The agreement aims to ensure that defence products adhere to the highest international standards of quality and compliance, aligning with global best practices. It also opens new avenues for collaboration between the UAE and South Korea in the areas of evaluation, testing, and quality assurance.

Dr. Khaled Mohammed Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of TQC, said, “This agreement marks a strategic milestone that reinforces our commitment to excellence and quality across all our operations. It also strengthens our international partnerships and consolidates our position as a regional hub for defence product testing and qualification.”

Omar Al Blooshi, Executive Director of the Programme Management, added, “This agreement represents a major step forward for our future projects, enabling us to benefit from Korea’s advanced expertise and technologies in evaluation, testing, and quality assurance. We remain committed to further developing our capabilities and ensuring that all our products meet the highest global standards.”

DTaQ, which operates under the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Defence, is one of the world’s leading institutions in implementing and maintaining quality standards for defence products, ensuring their technical excellence and reliability.