AMMROC, Embraer explore partnership to enhance capabilities in aircraft support, MRO solutions

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC), a leading provider of military aviation MRO services, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Embraer Defence & Security, a global aircraft manufacturer specialising in the design, development, and production of aircraft, as well as aftermarket services and support, during Dubai Airshow 2025.

Under the MoU, both parties have agreed to explore a framework for future collaboration related to the C-390 Millennium, a new-generation, multi-mission military transport aircraft.

The MoU outlines the intention of AMMROC and EMBRAER to negotiate toward establishing a long-term business relationship that encompasses a range of technical and support activities, including: Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) development and application, along with airworthiness and engineering services, aircraft completion and conversion services, including external painting and systems integration, in addition to in-service support such as heavy maintenance, component support, and logistical services.

The collaboration seeks to combine Embraer’s aircraft manufacturing and defense aviation expertise with AMMROC’s regional capabilities in advanced MRO and integrated support solutions. Both parties aim to enhance readiness and operational support for future C-390 Millennium aircraft operators globally.

Jasem Al Marzooqi, CEO of AMMROC, said, “This MoU marks a significant step toward expanding AMMROC’s capabilities through the cooperation with one of the world’s foremost aircraft manufacturers. It reinforces our shared vision of delivering comprehensive maintenance and in-service support solutions that ensure mission readiness and operational excellence for our partners locally, regionally and beyond.”

Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer Defence & Security, added, “These agreements reflect Embraer’s long-term commitment to the UAE and the broader Middle East region. By partnering with AMMROC and GAL, we aim to strengthen local capabilities and deliver world-class support for the C-390 Millennium."

The signing of this MoU reflects the commitment of both companies to strengthen industrial cooperation and develop advanced support capabilities in alignment with the UAE’s defense and aviation objectives, in addition to elevating the expertise of AMMROC to new products and services.