GDRFA Dubai welcomes participating delegations with special Dubai Airshow 2025 stamp

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA) launched an initiative to issue a special stamp on the passports of participating delegations and visitors arriving in the United Arab Emirates, in conjunction with the Dubai Airshow 2025, which is hosted by the Emirate of Dubai at Dubai World Central from 17 to 21 November.

GDRFA) said the step comes within the framework of the UAE’s role in strengthening its global presence in the aviation and aerospace sector, with Dubai serving as one of the key hubs of innovation and leadership in this field.

The stamp carries the visual identity of the Dubai Airshow, in a design that reflects the country's stature in hosting one of the most prominent international events in the aviation sector. It also highlights the joint cooperation between GDRFA Dubai and Dubai Airports in providing an entry experience that represents the United Arab Emirates in the best possible way, with a pivotal role for the Emirate of Dubai, which hosts the event and houses the latest smart-travel systems.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, affirmed that this initiative reflects the approach of the United Arab Emirates in welcoming its guests, noting that Dubai—as a global city—represents the front of this reception.

He said: “The Dubai Airshow is a global platform that attracts experts and decision-makers from various countries, and through this stamp, we aim to reinforce the image of the United Arab Emirates and enhance the welcoming experience that Dubai provides during the event.”

For his part, Major General Talal Ahmed Al Shinqiti, Assistant Director General for the Air Ports Sector, explained that the preparations implemented across the country’s air ports aim to raise the readiness of our nation to receive delegations, with Dubai at the forefront of these efforts as the main transit hub for the event.

He pointed out that the stamp is one of the elements that highlights the identity of the event and provides a smooth and consistent journey aligned with the country’s standards in serving visitors.

The adoption of the special stamp reflects the United Arab Emirates’ keenness to strengthen its presence in the global aviation sector, while Dubai emerges as a platform that brings together global companies and governmental, military, and technological delegations to showcase the latest aviation and aerospace technologies.

This initiative reaffirms GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to supporting major international events and contributing to enhancing the United Arab Emirates’ position on the global aviation map, while highlighting Dubai’s pioneering role as an advanced hub for innovation in the sector.