Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, visited the Dubai Air Show 2025, the world’s premier event for the aviation, aerospace and defence sectors, which is underway at the Dubai World Central (DWC). Bringing together over 1,500 exhibitors, the largest ever edition of the event is set to conclude on 21st November.

H.H. said that the Dubai Airshow has established itself as a premier global platform, drawing leading international companies and organisations to display the latest aviation and defence technologies. He also commended the diverse global participation, the most extensive and varied since the show’s inception.

H.H. noted that the Dubai Airshow’s success reflects the vision of the UAE leadership and its efforts to position the country as a global aviation hub. He highlighted that the event’s wide international participation advances innovation, encourages the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, and supports growth in the aviation sector worldwide, while underscoring the UAE’s leadership in the global aviation sector.

During the tour, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed visited key national and international pavilions, including the EDGE Group, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Rafale, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Starlink, Airbus Space, Space42, and Thales, exploring the latest aviation, defence, and space technologies.

He also viewed new aircraft such as the Gulfstream G800, Russian Sukhoi jets, Emirates’ Boeing 777 with Starlink, and the Airbus H160 helicopter from Riyadh Aviation. At the UAE Air Force pavilion, he inspected the A330 medical evacuation aircraft, and the C-17 aircraft.

H.H. also attended the second day’s aerial displays.

This year’s edition of the event hosts more than 1,500 exhibitors, including 440 new exhibitors, 148,000 trade visitors, and 490 military and civil delegations from 115 countries during the event. The event also features 21 country pavilions.

Over 200 aircraft, including commercial, military, private jets, UAVs, and next-generation technologies, are showcased across the flying and static displays, marking the largest in the event’s history.