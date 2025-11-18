EDGE marks regional first in certified aerospace surface treatment capability in collaboration with Raytheon

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE Group entity, EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE’s aerospace, energy, and defence industries, has become the first in the region to successfully obtain approval from Raytheon, an RTX business, for compliance with the MIL-DTL-5541 Type II Class 1 & Class 3 standards, a game-changing alternative to the hazardous hexavalent process in surface treatment.

The announcement was made at the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, currently underway at Dubai World Central (DWC) from 17 to 21 November. This achievement not only strengthens EPI’s position as a supplier of choice for leading OEMs but also contributes to advancing the UAE’s advanced sovereign industrial capabilities in alignment with EDGE’s overall strategy.

Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said: “The latest milestone with Raytheon underscores our commitment to the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and EPI’s position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain. Through this partnership, we continue to push boundaries of local manufacturing excellence and international competitiveness.”

Commenting on the development, Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, said, “This achievement strengthens our relationship with EPI and highlights the UAE's progress toward a resilient, self-reliant defence industry. It showcases how combining global expertise with local capability builds a future-ready defence ecosystem, driving growth and solidifying the UAE's role in global supply chains.”

The latest development is part of a contract between EPI and Raytheon for the supply of machined aluminium and assembly components for the Coyote Counter-UAS interceptor.