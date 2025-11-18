Sharjah committee reviews final plans for 54th Eid Al Etihad

SHARJAH, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Committee for Eid Al Etihad celebrations convened a meeting to finalise arrangements for the celebrations, which will be held in Sharjah from 19 November to 2 December.

During the meeting, an overview of the events was given, including activities at Al Suyoh Family Park, the designation of four main celebration sites, and the preparedness of all cities, with confirmed dates for each location.

The 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations will include numerous events across all cities in the emirate, ensuring participation from all community groups. Activities are crafted to appeal to all ages, reinforce the values of Emirati heritage, and showcase the emirate’s diverse cultures and longstanding customs and traditions, for both citizens and residents.

The committee also announced a comprehensive programme of new venues and distinctive activities to ensure broad community engagement.