Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, Thales collaborate to advance air traffic flow management innovation in UAE

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On the side lines of Dubai Airshow 2025, Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) and Thales will sign an agreement to support the development and implementation of an advanced Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) system that will enhance the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the UAE’s aviation ecosystem, to be operated and utilised by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), with the Global Air Navigation Services (GANS) as a national partner.

Matar Al Romaithi, Director General, Industry Development at Tawazun said: “The signing marks a significant milestone in strengthening the UAE’s position as a leader in innovation and advanced technologies in the aviation sector. The initiative aims to enable seamless collaboration among UAE aviation stakeholders to better manage air traffic flow and optimize the use of national airspace resources.”

He continued, “Aligned with Tawazun’s role in enabling national capabilities and fostering industrial growth, the project will contribute to local economic impact through Emiratization, in-house software development, and the creation of new revenue streams within the national aviation sector.”

Under this agreement, Thales will collaborate with the GCAA and GANS to support the development of the new ATFM system, leveraging their proven ATFM software as a foundation while co-developing the new ATFM features under the framework of an ATM Innovation Lab — the first of its kind in the UAE.

This lab will serve as a hub for experimentation, research, and the integration of emerging technologies into existing air traffic management systems. GANS will oversee the design and development of the platform, which will ultimately be operated and utilised by the GCAA to enhance national air traffic efficiency and management.

Abdelhafid Mordi, Vice President of Thales in UAE and Iraq, and CEO of Thales Emarat Technologies commented: “This collaboration reinforces the UAE’s ambition to build the world’s most advanced and efficient airspace. By combining Thales’ global leadership in air traffic flow management with the forward-looking vision of our national partners, we are creating a foundation for safer skies, smarter operations, and more sustainable aviation growth. Establishing the first ATM Innovation Lab in the Middle East marks a major step toward shaping next-generation airspace capabilities from within the UAE.”

With established ATM Innovation Labs in France, Australia, and Singapore, Thales’ proposed UAE-based lab in Abu Dhabi will be the fourth globally and the first in the Middle East, reaffirming the UAE’s growing role as a centre for advanced airspace management innovation.

Looking ahead, the partnership envisions broader engagement with national aviation stakeholders, including Abu Dhabi Airports, Etihad Airways, and Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS), through additional innovation squads dedicated to developing future ATM solutions.