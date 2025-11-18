Fatima bint Mubarak receives First Lady of Republic of Korea in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation”, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC), and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, today received Kim Hea Kyung, the First Lady of the Republic of Korea, who is currently visiting the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting reviewed the deep ties of friendship between the two countries and their peoples, and ways to strengthen them in a manner that serves mutual interests and reinforces cooperation, particularly between women’s organisations in both nations.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of cooperation in the fields of motherhood, childhood and family development, in a way that supports social progress and enriches the shared experience between the two countries.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak emphasised the pivotal role played by Emirati women today in supporting and advancing the UAE’s development journey, noting the continuous support of the UAE’s leadership and its commitment to empowering women and strengthening their contribution to building a bright future worthy of the country’s ambitions and future generations.

She said Emirati women, empowered by this wise approach, have reached distinguished positions across all fields, becoming a global model in empowerment, creativity and leadership.

She affirmed that women’s empowerment in the UAE is a fundamental pillar of the country’s vision for sustainable development, noting that Emirati women today play an active role in shaping policies and driving achievements, reflecting the UAE’s deep commitment to providing opportunities and an enabling environment for women to showcase their capabilities and enhance their vital role in society.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak praised the distinguished relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea, noting that the meeting reflects the depth of friendship and the keenness of both nations to strengthen cooperation across various fields, particularly in supporting women and families.

She stressed that enhancing joint cooperation serves as a bridge for further shared developmental achievements, benefiting both peoples and opening new prospects for cultural, social and economic exchange.

For her part, Kim Hea Kyung expressed her deep admiration for the significant attention the United Arab Emirates dedicates to empowering women and enhancing their role in society, commending the pioneering contributions of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in supporting families and advancing community development.

On the occasion, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the First Lady of the Republic of Korea.

The meeting and dinner were attended by several Sheikhas, women leaders and members of the delegation accompanying the First Lady of the Republic of Korea.