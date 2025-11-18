Abdullah bin Zayed receives Bahrain's Minister of Foreign Affairs

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

H.H. welcomed Dr. Alzayani. During the meeting, which was held today in Abu Dhabi, they discussed the fraternal relations and aspects of joint cooperation between the two countries, as well as ways to enhance them across various fields.

H.H. affirmed the depth of the fraternal relations that unite the United Arab Emirates and the brotherly Kingdom of Bahrain, and the mutual commitment to developing and strengthening cooperation and partnership paths between the two countries across all sectors in a way that brings prosperity and progress to their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.