Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates 17th Abu Dhabi Art

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has inaugurated the 17th Abu Dhabi Art, organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat until 23 November 2025.

During the visit, H.H. viewed a selection of leading artworks and sculptures, as well as projects presented by participating art institutions. This year’s edition brings together 142 galleries from 34 countries, including 53 galleries that are taking part for the first time.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled reaffirmed the importance of strengthening Abu Dhabi’s cultural landscape, noting that the exhibition plays a key role in advancing the ambitious objectives of the emirate’s cultural vision by spotlighting creative talent and providing a platform for global cultural dialogue.

H.H. also highlighted the vital role of Abu Dhabi Art as a leading platform that enables local and international artists to showcase their work and engage with a wide audience of art enthusiasts, underscoring the importance of continued efforts to promote cultural activity and support initiatives that reinforce Abu Dhabi as a global centre for arts and creativity.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “Abu Dhabi Art serves as a statement of Abu Dhabi’s growing influence as a global cultural capital, reflecting our vision of creativity as a force that connects people, ideas and generations. Increasing in global reach year by year, the annual fair empowers artists, strengthens the creative economy and helps shape a future where art and culture inspire progress, innovation and exchange.

It stands as a testament to our long-term investment in a thriving cultural ecosystem, one that contributes to global dialogue while deepening the UAE’s own artistic landscape.”

Also in attendance were Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; and Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The heightened participation in this edition reflects the clear impact of Abu Dhabi’s long-term, strategic and sustainable investments in the cultural and creative sectors.

This continued expansion directly supports DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision to advance the emirate’s cultural landscape and strengthen its status as a leading global destination for arts and culture.

Recognised as one of the UAE and the region’s foremost artistic events, Abu Dhabi Art brings together prominent galleries and artists from around the world, offering multiple platforms to showcase modern and contemporary works.

The exhibition fosters cultural dialogue, broadens opportunities for artistic exchange and supports emerging talent, while contributing to solidifying Abu Dhabi as a regional and international hub for the arts and cultural innovation.