Dubai Police discusses cooperation with Anduril Industries

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, met with American entrepreneur and renowned tech innovator Palmer Luckey, founder of Anduril Industries which specialises in advanced defense systems, drones, and autonomous technologies.

Luckey is widely recognised as a prominent figure in the future of security and robotics, owing to his contributions to the development of solutions based on artificial intelligence and automated platforms.

The meeting took place during the Dubai Airshow, a premier global event that gathers elite companies, leaders, and decision-makers in defense, aviation, and advanced technologies.

This event reflects Dubai Police's commitment to enhancing international cooperation and attracting cutting-edge innovations that support the advancement of its security system and bolster operational readiness.

During the meeting, Lt. Gen. Al Marri and the CEO of Anduril explored potential partnerships in the realms of drones, AI-driven smart systems, advanced surveillance solutions, and operational robotics, all aimed at bolstering police operations and enhancing monitoring and response capabilities.

Lt. Gen. Al Marri praised the cooperation between the two parties, emphasising that their partnership has led to the development of numerous platforms and advanced technologies that have significantly improved operational performance and increased the efficiency of police field operations.

He stated, “The joint developmental efforts illustrate the strength of the partnership and the robust cooperation between the two sides, and reflect Dubai Police's commitment to collaborating with global innovation leaders to enhance its security framework.”

Lt. Gen. Al Marri affirmed that Dubai Police adopts a strategic approach focused on innovation and future foresight, leveraging the latest technological advancements to support its missions. He pointed out that autonomous systems are crucial for enhancing the quality of security services, improving smart monitoring efficiency, and strengthening predictive and response capabilities.

During the discussion, both parties examined key global trends in the use of drones for security operations and explored ways to integrate smart solutions into command, control, and monitoring systems, as well as best practices for operating autonomous aerial fleets.

This meeting is part of a series of discussions held by Dubai Police with leading global institutions to develop innovative solutions that enhance security and stability, support the emirate's strategic vision, and reinforce Dubai's status as a global leader in smart security and future technologies.