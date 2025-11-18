Riyadh Air places firm order for 120 CFM LEAP-1A engines to power 60 Airbus A321neo aircraft

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Riyadh Air today announced a firm order for 120 CFM International LEAP-1A engines to power 60 Airbus A321neo family aircraft ordered last year.

A signing ceremony took place at the Dubai Airshow today between Adam Boukadida, CFO of Riyadh Air, and Stéphane Cueille, CEO of Safran Aircraft Engines, and was witnessed by senior executives from Riyadh Air and CFM, including Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air and Olivier Andriès, CEO of Safran. This major agreement includes spare engines.