United Arab Emirates, Republic of Korea issue joint declaration on state visit to UAE by President Lee Jae Myung

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Lee Jae Myung, President of the Republic of Korea, and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, held a summit meeting at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

The two leaders valued the steady expansion of the Republic of Korea-United Arab Emirates cooperation in various areas such as energy, construction and infrastructure, trade, investment, national defense and defense technology, space, advanced technology including AI, health and medical services, agriculture, education, culture, and people-to-people exchange since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1980.

In particular, both leaders noted with great satisfaction the significant deepening of and advancements in the Republic of Korea-United Arab Emirates relationship, notably the signing of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Project with Korean companies in 2009 and the deployment in 2011 of the Akh Unit to the United Arab Emirates, as the two nations have proved to be true friends to each other in the Asian and Middle East regions, respectively, based on the Special Strategic Partnership established in 2018.

This was further reflected in the continued bilateral cooperation on existing programs in the field of space that have spanned nearly two decades, highlighted by recent projects such as the Etihad-SAT Radar Satellite developed with Korea’s Satrec Initiative in 2025. Earlier milestones, including DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2, exemplify the depth of joint satellite development and sustained knowledge exchange. Notably, the Republic of Korea also served as the site for the environmental testing of the first Emirati-developed satellite, KhalifaSat. These efforts are complemented by ongoing collaboration in areas such as space situational awareness, advanced space technologies, and exploration.

On a basis of solid trust, mutual respect, and a spirit of solidarity, the two leaders agreed to further deepen and advance the Republic of Korea-United Arab Emirates Special Strategic Partnership to a permanent and irreversible level, building a relationship that is enduring, steadfast, and resilient to changes in global circumstances, and one that continues to evolve in a constructive, future-focused, and mutually beneficial manner.

In addition, in light of the UAE Centennial 2071, which is the United Arab Emirates’ roadmap to emerge as a world-leading nation by its centennial anniversary in 2071, the two leaders recognized that the Republic of Korea is a trusted and forward-looking partner in supporting the United Arab Emirates’ journey in the realization of this long-term vision. In this regard, they affirmed their commitment to developing a comprehensive level of synergy, aimed at deepening cooperation and advancing towards a centennial companionship between the two countries.

In particular, the two leaders agreed to build a future-oriented cooperation framework to focus on mutual growth and co-prosperity in key strategic and globally competitive areas such as national defense and defense technology, advanced and emerging technology including AI and quantum, nuclear energy, public health and healthcare, food security, and culture exchange, emphasizing their commitment to advancing a partnership based on mutual trust, shared prosperity, and long-term strategic alignment.

To accelerate mutual growth and co-prosperity, the two leaders committed to forming a practical, sustainable, and mutually beneficial cooperation mechanism in each area, including establishing a joint R&D platform, expanding technology, human exchanges and knowledge transfer, establishing a stable supply chain of core materials, and planning a collaboration model for joint production and joint entry to third countries.

1. In the field of AI and semiconductors, the two countries will actively explore concrete projects for cooperation that can combine their own strategic needs and strengths, including joint investment, development, and export initiatives such as the co-establishment and co-operation of hyperscale AI data centres based on their energy-mix strategies, and global AI Smart Port projects utilizing digital twin technology and physical AI. Moreover, the two countries will initiate a high-level inter-ministerial dialogue channel to deepen cooperation in responsible AI governance, cyber security and semiconductor ecosystem resilience and to expand shared efforts in the field of AI.

2. In the field of civil nuclear energy, the two countries will deepen collaboration in nuclear fuel, maintenance, and digital transformation to ensure the stable operation of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, and commit to forging a mutually beneficial cooperation framework that enables joint entry into global markets by expanding the ‘Barakah model.’ In line with the objectives of the Comprehensive Strategic Energy Partnership (CSEP) and building on the outcomes of the High-Level Consultations Committee on Nuclear Cooperation, both sides are committed to advancing global clean energy goals, contributing to sustainable development, and establishing low carbon solutions by cooperating on next-generation technologies, utilizing artificial intelligence tools to enhance efficiency, reliability, and safety of nuclear energy plants, continuing cooperation on workforce training and capacity building, nuclear safety and security regulations, and laying the foundation for joint nuclear energy projects in third countries.

3. In the field of national defense and defense technology, the two countries will work together to establish a higher level of collaboration even beyond sales of weapons, including joint development, technology cooperation, and local production. Both sides emphasized the importance of structured knowledge-transfer and capacity building programs to support sustainable and national defense capabilities.

4. In the field of water, both sides recognized the sector’s growing importance for climate action and sustainable development. The leaders highlighted the upcoming 2026 UN Water Conference, co-hosted by the United Arab Emirates and Senegal and scheduled to be convened in the United Arab Emirates in December 2026, as a key opportunity to advance global water efforts. They acknowledged their countries’ contributions to advancing water technology and innovation to scale up water solutions, including the United Arab Emirates’ launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

5. In the field of public health and healthcare, recognizing the United Arab Emirates’ position as the largest patient sending country in the Middle East to the Republic of Korea, as well as six Korean medical institutions that are operating in the United Arab Emirates, the two countries will promote the establishment of a Pre-Post Care Center (PPCC) to provide local services for United Arab Emirates-based patients and engage in discussions to establish a K-Medical Comprehensive Cluster to foster joint research and investment in areas including pharmaceuticals, digital medical devices, and regenerative medicine. The leaders also agreed to expand comprehensive regulatory cooperation encompassing bio-health, cosmetics, and AI-enabled medical products and research.

6. In the field of education, the two countries will promote mutual visits, training, talent development, and youth internship programs between key organizations, educational institutions, and government entities to expand exchange between future generations.

7. In the field of culture and people-to-people exchange, the two countries will engage in shared efforts to jointly develop the United Arab Emirates as a center for cultural exchange that serves to nurture connections between K-Culture and the Middle East by drawing on both the growing interest in Korean culture in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates’ unique position as a cultural and tourism hub in the Middle East. Both parties recognize the vital role of cultural exchange in fostering mutual understanding, promoting shared values, and strengthening people-to-people connections. The two countries agreed to continue discussions on various measures to further benefit the citizens of the Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates through active people-to-people exchanges.

8. The two countries will seek to identify projects such as the establishment of a ‘UAE K-City’ – a hub that brings together K-Culture, K-Food, business, innovative companies, and talented human resources – that can combine the strengths and competitive advantages of both countries to create synergies as a symbol of bilateral cooperation, and will jointly advance into third countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

In addition, to achieve a new leap forward in the Republic of Korea-United Arab Emirates relationship, both leaders affirmed their commitment to exploring concrete cooperation projects by designating high-level officials and high-level inter-ministerial exchanges to promote strategic cooperation between the two countries, aiming to bring even further benefits and advances for the peoples of both countries.

The designated high-level officials will communicate closely to share developments from these shared efforts at the bilateral level and promptly report back the outcomes to the leaders. In addition, the two leaders agreed to establish a high-level task force within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates to ensure the implementation of the matters agreed upon at the summit meeting held today.

In light of the Republic of Korea-United Arab Emirates relationship as trusted partners, both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to engaging in sincere discussions and fostering dialogue and close ties of cooperation with each other in order to shape a legacy of peace and prosperity for future generations. Reaffirming that this will further strengthen their bonds, the two leaders agreed to meet frequently to deepen the Special Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Korea and the United Arab Emirates.