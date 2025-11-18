President of Angola receives Shakhboot bin Nahyan

LUANDA, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, met with João Manuel Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola, in the capital, Luanda. During the visit they discussed bilateral relations across areas of mutual interest.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Lourenço, along with their wishes of further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Angola.

For his part, President Lourenço conveyed his greetings to the UAE leaders along with his wishes for further development and growth for the leadership, government and people of the UAE.

President Lourenço welcomed the visit of Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, and discussed ways of strengthening bilateral relations. Furthermore, the two sides explored mutual efforts aimed at advancing cooperation for the benefit of both countries and peoples.

The two sides also discussed regional developments, including the situation in Sudan. In this regard, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan commended Angola’s pivotal role in achieving peace and security in Africa during its presidency of the African Union.

Moreover, the two sides condemned all violations against civilians and humanitarian personnel, and in this regard called for an immediate ceasefire, ensuring the unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, protecting civilians, and accountability for the crimes committed.