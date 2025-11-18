UAE President receives participants of UAE Government Leaders Programme 2025

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received participants of the UAE Government Leaders Programme 2025, which aims to build distinguished Emirati leaders.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr, H.H. expressed his best wishes to the participants for their success in achieving the programme’s goals of strengthening government excellence, promoting innovation across the country, and responding to future needs.

The participants expressed their gratitude to H.H. for his continued support of national talent and his commitment to empowering Emiratis to contribute to the nation’s progress.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; H.H. Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H.Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; and a number of Sheikhs, ministers, senior officials, citizens and guests.