UAE, EU reaffirm shared commitment to strengthening humanitarian partnership

BRUSSELS, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, met today in Brussels with European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Hadja Lahbib. The meeting underscored the UAE and EU’s shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation and their shared resolve to alleviate human suffering worldwide.

Al Hashimy underscored that the UAE’s humanitarian approach remains consistent across all regions, rooted in solidarity, human dignity, and a firm commitment to alleviating suffering. She highlighted the UAE’s steadfast efforts in Ukraine, including the delivery of humanitarian relief and the continued facilitation of captive exchanges. To date, the UAE’s mediation has enabled 17 exchanges of war captives between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 4,641 captives. During the meeting, Commissioner Lahbib expressed her appreciation for the UAE’s winter assistance packages and energy support.

Furthermore, both sides reaffirmed the critical importance of safe and unhindered humanitarian access in all conflict zones. They stressed the urgent need for expanded access in Gaza, where civilians - particularly women and children - face staggering humanitarian conditions. She underlined that the UAE, as the largest humanitarian contributor to Gaza over the past two years, has delivered more than USD 2.57 billion in assistance via land, air and sea, and all possible routes, and provided medical treatment for more than 76,000 Palestinians.

Both sides expressed deep concern regarding the devastating civil war in Sudan, where famine, mass displacement, and violence continue to escalate. Her Excellency underscored that the UAE- as the second-largest donor after the United States during the crisis- has provided over USD 784 million in humanitarian assistance since the civil war began,. Both sides agreed that the obstruction, weaponisation and politicisation of aid in Sudan must end immediately.

The UAE and EU reiterated their mutual commitment to partnership, coordination, and sustained engagement to protect civilians and deliver life-saving assistance wherever it is most needed.