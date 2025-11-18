Fujairah Equestrian Championships 2025 commence on 21 November

FUJAIRAH, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the 2025 edition of Fujairah Equestrian Championships will begin on November 21 with the Fujairah International Jumping Championship at the Fujairah Fort arena.

This significant event is recognised as one of the most prominent in the region and the world. The Fujairah International Jumping Championship will take place from 12 to 23 November.

During a press conference held Tuesday evening at Fujairah Fort arena, the Higher Organising Committee announced that all preparations and arrangements for the Fujairah International Jumping Championship have been completed.

This event marks the beginning of this year’s Fujairah Equestrian Championships and will welcome participants from across the nation, the Gulf region, and internationally. This year's edition attracts 200 competitors from 27 countries, including France, the United States, Germany, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom and is organised in accordance with the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) standards, showcasing riders' speed and precision across the jumping courses.

In his speech during the press conference, Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Organizing Committee of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, said: "The Fujairah International Jumping Championship reflects the vision and support of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, for equestrian sports in the emirate. It provides riders and horse owners with the opportunity to participate with some of the finest Arabian and international breeds, while also highlighting the cultural heritage and deep-rooted significance of equestrianism in Emirati and Arab traditions."

Al Zeyoudi also extended his gratitude during the conference to the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, as well as to the partners, various supporters, and media representatives.

For his part, Ali Musbah Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Fujairah Equestrian Championships, said: "The Fujairah International Jumping Championship continues to succeed by attracting Arab and international participants, aiming to strengthen Fujairah's position as a leading equestrian destination regionally and internationally."

At the conclusion of the press conference, the Higher Organising Committee reaffirmed its commitment to providing a safe and well-organised environment that allows riders to showcase their abilities and achieve the highest levels of performance, while preserving the cultural and traditional values of equestrian sport in Fujairah and the United Arab Emirates.