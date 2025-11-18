Abu Dhabi International Boat Show to showcase latest maritime innovations

ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNEC Group has announced that the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) is in its final stages of preparation for the highly anticipated 2025 edition of the event. As the exhibition prepares to open its doors to the thousands of visitors, an impressive fleet of boats and leading exhibitors have arrived at ADNEC Marina – transforming it into a vibrant showcase of maritime innovation and luxury in the nation’s capital.

ADIBS will take place at ADNEC Marina Hall from November 20-23. The event is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon Company, and features an exciting programme of live entertainment, waterfront experiences and family-friendly activities for all.

This year, ADNEC Marina has been further enhanced with extended docks, enabling the venue to accommodate an even greater number of boasts and yachts from around the world. These expanded facilities reinforce ADNEC Group’s commitment to delivering world-class experiences for exhibitors and visitors alike.

ADIBS, now in its seventh year, is proud to welcome an exceptional programme for 2025. This edition will see the highest ever number of boats docked from local and international exhibitors. Among the many exhibitors who will be participating at the show are Abu Dhabi Maritime, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB), Al Shaali Marine, and Yas Marina. These local leaders will be joined by global names including Bavaria AG from Germany, Sunreef Venture S.A from Poland, and EGW Sports LTD (Italia Yacht) from Italy, offering visitors a truly international showcase of the latest innovations in boating and marine technology.

Their participation highlights the global significance of ADIBS and the growing stature of Abu Dhabi as a premier destination for marine and leisure events. The ADNEC Marina Hall stands out as one of the few venues regionally capable of hosting indoor, outdoor and marine events simultaneously.

This unique versatility allows ADIBS 2025 to present a dynamic mix of displays, on-water demonstrations and engaging activities for all ages. In line with a commitment to safety, several lifeguards and dedicated health and safety personnel will be present throughout the event area, ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience for all.

ADNEC Centre’s operation team has implemented a detailed traffic management plan designed to deliver a smooth and enjoyable experience for everyone attending the event. Security measures have also been elevated for the duration of the show, while Capital 360 Event experiences, an ADNEC Group subsidiary, has constructed bespoke exhibition stands for exhibitors and participating companies.