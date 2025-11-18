Tawazun signs agreement with Thales to boost local optronics maintenance

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun), and Thales have signed an agreement during Dubai Air show 2025 to enable local Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities in the field of optronic systems under the framework of the Tawazun Economic Programme, overseen by the Council.

The signed agreement marks a significant step towards enabling local MRO capabilities in the field of optronic systems, under the framework of the Tawazun Economic Programme.

This strategic collaboration aims to strengthen the UAE’s defence industrial base by transferring advanced technical expertise, developing a skilled local workforce, and fostering self-sufficiency in critical technologies.

In the long term, the project seeks to enhance operational readiness, reduce dependence on foreign support, and position the UAE as a regional hub for high-precision optronic MRO services. It also aligns with the nation’s broader vision of promoting sustainable industrial growth and increasing the local content contribution within the defence and technology sectors.

Through the agreement the partners will facilitate the transfer of know-how, technology, procedures, and processes required to perform operational and intermediate-level maintenance for optronic systems within the UAE.

Under the agreement, Thales will provide the technical expertise, specialised tools, rights, and certifications necessary to empower EDGE’s Electro Optics Centre of Excellence (EOCE) to perform maintenance locally. The certification of EOCE will validate its technical competency, infrastructure, management, and quality processes, ensuring compliance with international standards and in alignment with the Programme’s objectives.

The collaboration also focuses on training and upskilling UAE Nationals employed at EDGE’s EOCE, equipping them with the competencies required to perform both operational and intermediate-level maintenance, thereby promoting knowledge transfer, localisation, and industrial resilience.

Majed Al Shamsi, Executive Director, Tawazun Economic Programme, at Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement said:“This partnership with Thales and EDGE represents a strategic step towards enhancing local capabilities in optronic systems maintenance and supporting the UAE’s goal of defence self-reliance. The initiative also contributes to developing national expertise and creating new knowledge and industrial opportunities, ensuring sustainable operational readiness within the country.”

He added: “Through this agreement, we are committed to transferring advanced knowledge and technologies to Emirati professionals, empowering them to perform both operational and intermediate-level maintenance locally. This reflects Tawazun’s vision of enabling national capabilities and fostering industrial and strategic growth.”

Abdelhafid Mordi, Vice President of Thales in UAE and Iraq, and CEO of Thales Emarat Technologies commented: “This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to supporting the UAE’s defence ecosystem with world-class expertise, technology and industrial capability.

By enabling advanced optronics maintenance within the country, we are strengthening operational readiness while contributing to national self-reliance. Partnering with Tawazun and EDGE allows us to build sustainable, locally anchored competencies that will shape the next generation of sovereign defence capability in the UAE.”