Tawazun announces Ministry of Defence deals worth AED 10.044 billion over first two days of Dubai Airshow 2025

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) - the national authority mandated to enable, regulate, and sustain the UAE’s defence and security industrial ecosystem - announced the signing of four new local and international contracts, worth AED 6.268 billion, on behalf of the Ministry during the second day of the Dubai Airshow 2025.

With these contracts, the total number of contracts signed over the first two days of the event has reached 12, at a total value of AED10.044 billion.

The announcement was made during a press conference attended by Abdulla Ahmed Al Saeedi and Manea Abdulkarim Al Mansoori, the official spokespersons of the Council.

Abdulla Al Saeedi explained that three local contracts, signed on the second day, involved several national companies operating in the aviation, space, and defence sectors. These contracts, he noted, reflect the vital role of the private sector in supporting and advancing the UAE’s defence industries, and in strengthening their production and technological capabilities to meet the nation’s future needs.

The day’s deals included a contract worth AED 5.921 billion with Global Aerospace Logistics (GAL) to provide aircraft maintenance services and with Avital Technical Services to provide technical support services and logistical support for aircraft, valued at AED 38 million.

Additionally, a contract was signed with Calidus to upgrade Balck Hawk, worth AED 279.186 million.

Manea Al Mansoori highlighted that one international deal was signed on the second day, building upon the Council’s ongoing efforts to establish strategic partnerships with leading global defence and aerospace companies. He emphasised that these agreements contribute to knowledge transfer, technology localisation, and the expansion of collaboration in research, development, and industrial innovation.

The contract was signed with the US company Lockheed Martin for aircraft technical support services at a total value of AED 29.106 million.

Majed Al Jaberi reaffirmed that through its integrated ecosystem, the Council continues to strengthen cooperation among national, private, and international companies, fostering the competitiveness of the UAE’s defence and security industries. This, she added, supports the nation’s vision of developing a robust, advanced, and sustainable national industrial base.

The spokespersons further underlined that these agreements reflect Tawazun’s broader commitment to empowering the private sector as a key partner in shaping future defence and security projects, and to driving innovation and sustainable growth across the aviation, space, and defence domains.