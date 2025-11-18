Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, MBDA announce strategic projects to support localisation of defence technology

DUBAI, 18th November, 2025 (WAM) -- –Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) and MBDA announced the launch of a series of strategic initiatives aimed at supporting the localisation of defence industries and developing the national innovation ecosystem. The announcement was made on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow 2025.

The agreement was signed by Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Director General of the Industrial Development Directorate at Tawazun, and Eric Béranger, CEO of MBDA.

These initiatives are part of MBDA’s commitment to the Tawazun Economic Programme, overseen by the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement. The Programme works to strengthen strategic partnerships and facilitate the transfer of technology and know-how, contributing to the enhancement of national economic value, aligning with the UAE’s vision for industrial and technological transformation, and supporting the country’s competitiveness and leadership in advanced defence industries.

Within this framework, MBDA announced the establishment of MBDA UAE, wholly owned by the company. This move marks a new phase in the long-standing collaboration between the two parties since 2000 and aims to strengthen the company’s local presence while developing national capabilities in research and development, production, and technical support, thereby consolidating MBDA’s position as a long-term industrial partner of the UAE.

MBDA also announced the development of loitering munitions integrated with artificial intelligence, in collaboration with the start-up Fly-R. The new system features an innovative design offering high speed and exceptional manoeuvrability, with AI integration providing enhanced operational superiority on modern battlefields.

Continuing the efforts of the Council to attract global companies and promote technology localisation through UAE Tawazun Economic Programme, MBDA unveiled the Emirati Thermal Batteries (ETB) manufacturing plant at Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP), which will serve as a new industrial branch of the global ASB Group.

The plant aims to develop the local defence manufacturing ecosystem, as thermal batteries are a key and strategic component in missile production. The establishment of this facility will strengthen the UAE’s defence manufacturing capabilities and its sovereignty in the missile sector. This project is part of the “Project Bank” portfolio launched by the Council as part of Tawazun Economic Programme, which seeks to support innovative projects and leverage advanced technology to enhance national capabilities.

Commenting on the announcements, Matar Ali Al Romaithi said: "The newly announced projects in collaboration with MBDA reflect the depth of our strategic partnership and demonstrate the Council’s commitment to enabling the UAE’s defence industrial sector by attracting advanced technologies and localising supply chains.

These initiatives represent a practical example of what Tawazun Economic Programme achieves in terms of targeted partnerships and strategic investments that support technology transfer and the development of national competencies, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a regional hub for advanced defence industries."

Eric Béranger said: "The creation of the MBDA landed company in the UAE is a major landmark of our enduring commitment to the UAE and an illustration of our long term partnership with the Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement.

The development and future production of the Diamond-Shaped loitering munition in the UAE symbolizes our commitment to spurring meaningful and tangible projects with high in-country value. This long-term collaboration allows us to continue supporting our common ambition of being an integral part of the growth of UAE defence industry in the best way possible."