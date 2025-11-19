Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub inaugurates TIM Aerospace’s new facility

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South, the emirate’s dedicated aerospace platform, has officially inaugurated Tim Aerospace’s new state-of-the-art hangar, which is considered one of the largest independent MRO hangars in the Middle East.

The facility was built with the maximum permitted design dimensions with a capacity for up to 12 narrow body aircraft or five wide-body aircraft of any type, excluding the A-380.

The opening ceremony was attended by Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Tahnoon Saif, Chief Executive Officer of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, and Timor Shah Shahab, Founder of TIM Aerospace, along with senior executives from both organisations. Distinguished representatives from leading airlines also attended the event.

The facility will deliver premium, cost-efficient aircraft base maintenance services for a wide range of narrow- and wide-body commercial passenger and cargo aircraft, reinforcing Tim Aerospace’s growing presence in the global MRO market.

"The inauguration of Tim Aerospace’s new facility further strengthens Dubai’s position as a global aviation hub and a preferred destination for leading aerospace companies. At MBRAH, our mission is to create an integrated ecosystem that supports innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth across the aviation value chain," Saif said.

Shahab stated, “This milestone marks a new chapter in our journey to expand Tim Aerospace’s footprint and service capabilities in the Middle East. Our new facility at Dubai South is designed to set new standards in efficiency, safety, and reliability, while catering to the increasing demand for world-class MRO services.”

MBR Aerospace Hub offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries.

Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.