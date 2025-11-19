AI-Generated Film Award lights up Nasdaq Tower in New York’s Times Square

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The announcement of the AI-Generated Film Award, organised by the 1 Billion Followers Summit in collaboration with Google Gemini, illuminated the iconic façade of the Nasdaq Tower in New York City’s Times Square in Manhattan.

This activation is part of the global promotional campaign for the world’s largest award of its kind, valued at US$1 million. It aims to further cement the growing international presence of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, strengthen its position within the content creation industry, and spotlight creative talent across technology, arts and culture on the global stage. It also reflects the UAE’s pivotal role as a global hub and meeting point for innovative cultural and economic activity.

Displaying the award announcement on the world-famous Nasdaq screen targets a wide audience of business leaders, investors, celebrities and creative content creators across the world, while showcasing the significance of the award to the vast number of visitors in one of the most recognised locations globally.

Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of Government Communication at the UAE Government Media Office and deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, “Showcasing the AI-Generated Film Award on the iconic Nasdaq Tower in New York is a step that enriches the global creative landscape, opening the door for talented content creators from around the world to participate, pursue their dreams, and build their own projects in innovation, artificial intelligence and purposeful, creative content creation.”

The 1 Billion Followers Summit - the world’s largest global summit dedicated to the content creation economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, had earlier announced the launch of the world’s largest AI-Generated Film Award, valued at US$1 million, in collaboration with Google Gemini for the first time in its fourth edition.

The Summit will take place in Dubai from 9th to 11th January 2026, across Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good”.

The award generated record-breaking levels of interaction, as more than 16,380 submissions were received from around 73 countries. Submissions included 5,952 entries from the Middle East, 3,777 from Asia, 3,455 from North Africa, 1,386 from Europe,1,024 from the US, and 790 entries from other regions. More than 17.8 million people engaged with the award announcement.

The award aims to support and encourage the production of meaningful, purpose-driven films using Google’s AI models & tools, including Gemini, raise awareness of humanitarian messages, and enhance the creative capabilities and artistic vision of talented content creators from across the globe.

This edition will bring together more than 400 global speakers, whose combined followers exceed 3 billion across social media platforms. The Summit is expected to welcome over 30,000 attendees, including more than 15,000 content creators from more than 140 countries.