Abu Dhabi hosts 'The Great World Race' with participation of People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi on Tuesday hosted The Great World Race, one of the world’s most inspiring international sporting events, in partnership with the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to inclusive communities and the empowerment of People of Determination.

The race brought together elite athletes, community runners, and volunteers in a powerful global message of inclusion, human resilience, and collective hope.

“From Abu Dhabi, we send a message to the world: every human being deserves to be seen, included, and empowered. The Great World Race is more than a sporting event; it is a global call for unity, early intervention, and hope for all people, especially those living through hardship or conflict," said Abdulla Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination.

David Kelly, Founder and Race Director of The Great World Race, stated, “What distinguishes the Abu Dhabi edition is the meaningful involvement of People of Determination. Seeing them take active roles across the race course, from supporting runners to contributing to the operational success of the event, is a powerful reminder that inclusion must be lived, not just spoken about. Their spirit elevates the entire experience."

He added, "We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary support we have received in Abu Dhabi. The hospitality, the professionalism, and the commitment to creating a race with purpose have been exceptional."

Hosting The Great World Race reinforces the UAE’s role as a leading advocate for disability inclusion and empowerment and a nation committed to peace, humanity, and social progress.

The event further strengthens Abu Dhabi’s standing as an international destination where sport, empowerment and human values intersect.