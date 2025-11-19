Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs first implant of device to ease angina pain

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has introduced the Coronary Sinus Reducer (CSR) procedure to the UAE, offering new hope to patients suffering from refractory angina, a severe form of chronic chest pain.

Refractory angina occurs when patients with coronary artery disease continue to suffer from chest pain despite conventional therapies, including medications, Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI, when a small balloon opens the blocked artery, and a stent is placed to keep it open for normal blood flow), or Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG, in which use a healthy vessel from the body to bypass the blockage and restore blood flow to the heart).

The condition, while not always immediately life-threatening, can significantly impair quality of life, restrict physical activity, and remain a major challenge for patients.

“This milestone reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a hub for complex cardiovascular care. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, we are redefining what is possible in medicine, bringing together world-leading expertise, pioneering technologies, and innovative therapies,” said Dr. Georges-Pascal Haber, Chief Executive Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Ronney Shantouf, Staff Physician at the Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, stated, “With the CSR, we now offer a safe, proven, and minimally invasive option that can significantly reduce symptoms and restore quality of life for these patients, who will experience gradual improvement in chest pain symptoms over the coming weeks.”