UAE joins Oman in celebrating its 55th National Day

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates joins the Sultanate of Oman in celebrating its 55th National Day, marked annually on 20th November. This joint commemoration underscores the deep-rooted historical bonds and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two Gulf nations.

The UAE's celebration reflects the robust ties, which are continuously strengthened through their comprehensive strategic partnership, frequent high-level meetings, ongoing dialogue, and close coordination between government and ministerial officials.

The relationship continues to advance under the visionary guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman.

Annually, the UAE hosts a range of unique events and displays to mark the Omani National Day. These include illuminating numerous landmarks across the UAE with the Omani flag, welcoming Omani visitors arriving through border crossings and airports with roses and commemorative souvenirs, and organising special celebratory activities in shopping and entertainment centres across the country.

Relations between the UAE and Oman span political, economic, social and cultural fields. The Joint Higher Committee, established in 1991, has played a key role in strengthening cooperation. This vital partnership is considered a pillar of Gulf and Arab integration and contributes to the cohesion of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Economic relations between the UAE and Oman vividly illustrate the maturity of their established partnership and the expansive future growth prospects. Non-oil trade between the two countries reached AED54.3 billion in 2024, up 7 percent from 2023 and 12 percent from 2022.

In the first half of 2025, non-oil trade totalled AED30 billion, a 14.5 percent year-on-year increase, and 5.4 percent compared to the second half of 2024.

The value of non-oil exports between the two sides in 2024 exceeded AED17.8 billion, re-exports totalled AED22.7 billion, and imports reached AED13.8 billion.

Oman is the UAE’s second-largest GCC trading partner, accounting for 16.3 percent of the UAE’s non-oil trade with Gulf states. It is also the third-largest GCC market for UAE exports and fourth in the Arab world, receiving 17 percent of the UAE’s imports from the GCC.

The UAE is the top global destination for Omani investment, attracting 42 percent of Oman’s foreign investment by the end of 2024, amounting to OMR945.4 million (US$2.45 billion). The UAE ranked as the third-largest investor in Oman with OMR638.4 million ($1.66 billion).

In May 2025, the two countries signed an agreement to develop and operate the first phase of the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone in Al Buraimi, Oman.

In April 2024, they signed investment agreements worth AED129 billion covering renewable energy, green metals, rail connectivity and digital infrastructure. These included an AED117 billion energy and industry project, an AED11 billion rail-link project, and a technology investment fund agreement worth AED660 million.

The UAE and Oman share a common cultural heritage rich in arts and literature, which has forged a cohesive cultural identity for their populations.

On its 55th National Day, the Sultanate of Oman continues its comprehensive renaissance and development journey, marked by numerous achievements and progressive reforms.