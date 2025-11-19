Etihad Engineering, Lufthansa Technik Middle East, GE Aerospace partner to train Emiratis in aviation

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Engineering, Lufthansa Technik Middle East and GE Aerospace have joined forces to develop a qualification programme that will offer UAE nationals hands-on experience and career pathways in the aviation sector.

The agreement signed during this week’s Dubai Airshow 2025 unites Lufthansa Technik Middle East, GE Aerospace, and Etihad Engineering in a shared commitment to develop a comprehensive Maintenance Training Programme (MTP) that will empower the UAE’s local talent pool with career opportunities in aviation MRO.

Developed in collaboration with Lufthansa Technical Training, the Maintenance Training Programme is specifically tailored to address the technical qualification requirements of the UAE’s aviation workforce.

The programme will combine classroom lectures with on-the-job training, covering key topics, including airframe structures, aircraft maintenance and engine fundamentals.

"Our joint efforts with Lufthansa Technik Middle East and GE Aerospace will help nurture homegrown talent, while introducing new technologies and practices to benefit the entire Middle Eastern MRO community,” said Daniel Hoffmann, CEO of Etihad Engineering.

Aziz Koleilat, President and CEO of GE Aerospace for the Middle East, Türkiye, Eastern Europe & CI, said, “By bringing together GE Aerospace’s global expertise with our partners’ strong regional capabilities, we’re helping build a new generation of Emirati aviation professionals, and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a center of aerospace excellence.”

Upon successful completion of the training programme, graduates will have the opportunity to join Lufthansa Technik Middle East, GE Aerospace, and Etihad Engineering as part of their emerging workforce.

Ziad Al Hazmi, CEO of Lufthansa Technik Middle East, said, “Working alongside Etihad Engineering and GE Aerospace, we are fostering an environment where local professionals can thrive, ensuring the region remains at the forefront of global MRO excellence.”