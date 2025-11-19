flydubai to implement comprehensive Boeing training solutions

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai and Boeing announced signing agreements that will provide ab initio pilots, pilots undergoing initial type rating courses, and maintenance personnel with comprehensive training programmes to support flydubai’s fleet operations.

The agreements for Competency-Based Training and Assessment (CBTA) programmes are designed to improve training outcomes through a focus on competency and data-informed scenarios.

Boeing will also provide consulting services to support the implementation of the training programmes for flydubai.

Captain Ahmad Bin Huzaim, Senior Vice President of Flight Operations and Crew Training at flydubai, said, “flydubai remains committed to integrating the most advanced technologies and industry-leading services to ensure our training capabilities consistently meet the highest global standards. Boeing’s CBTA programmes provide our expanding community of pilots and engineers with a modern, performance-driven framework for continuous professional and technical development."

He added that the CBTA approach enables a more tailored and effective training experience, further strengthening safety, operational efficiency and confidence across all flight and maintenance operations.

flydubai has a workforce of more than 6,700 employees across various functions, including more than 640 skilled engineers and almost 1,400 pilots, and operates a growing fleet of 96 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Earlier this year, the carrier inaugurated its Flight Training facility on its campus grounds before launching the flydubai Ab Initio Pilot Training Programme, one of the airline’s many initiatives that focuses on growing and investing in its skilled workforce.

“With these new agreements, flydubai is demonstrating proactive leadership to prioritise safety and quality by providing access to effective and extensive training programmes for its maintenance and flight operations crews,” said Chris Broom, Vice President, Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services.