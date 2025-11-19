Global Futures Society welcomes 31 new international organisations, experts

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) announced on Wednesday that 31 international organisations and experts have joined the Global Futures Society (GFS), bringing total membership to 91 across 33 countries.

The announcement was made during the second day of the Dubai Future Forum 2025, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, where GFS members met to explore new opportunities for collaboration and to advance future-focused initiatives.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, said, “This strong global interest in joining the Global Futures Society reflects the success of Dubai’s pioneering model in institutionalising foresight and expanding future-focused collaborations.”

He added that the international network provides a shared platform for futurists and future-design institutions to exchange innovative ideas, successful models, and impactful experiences, and serves as a launchpad for strategic initiatives within this vital field, grounded in long-term partnerships, continuous cooperation, and a commitment to designing an inclusive and prosperous future for all.

Launched during the Dubai Future Forum 2022, the GFS has grown steadily. In 2023, 36 institutions from 17 countries joined, raising the total to 40. Membership rose to 60 organisations by the close of the 2024 forum.

The GFS aims to bring together leading future-focused and strategic planning institutions to collaborate on long-term visions with broad positive impact, highlight emerging future opportunities across key sectors, propose innovative solutions to global challenges, and enhance readiness for future transformations.

Headquartered at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the GFS supports Dubai’s leadership in building purposeful partnerships and strengthening international collaboration in designing the future.

Member institutions participate in knowledge programmes and specialised training courses that promote long-term design thinking and strategic planning, benefiting from shared expertise, collective learning, and successful experiences across the GFS network.