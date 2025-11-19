Dubai Future Foundation launches 'Future of Space Solar Power' report

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) on Wednesday launched “The Future of Space Solar Power” report, highlighting the potential of space-based solar power (SBSP) as a promising solution to global energy challenges, as global electricity demand is expected to triple to 70,000 TWh annually by 2050.

The report was released during the fourth edition of the Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists.

SBSP operates by collecting solar energy in space—outside Earth’s atmosphere—and transmitting it wirelessly to the ground through microwaves. This technology offers a continuous and sustainable source of clean energy and opens significant economic and developmental opportunities, with the global SBSP market expected to reach US$2 trillion.

The report outlined a wide range of sectors that stand to benefit from SBSP, including the space and aviation industry, the energy sector, financial services and investment, infrastructure and construction, the automotive sector, and public utilities.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of DFF, said the report showcased a promising opportunity that could drive a transformative shift in the global energy landscape in the coming years and decades. He noted that SBSP offers humanity the possibility of accessing a sustainable and unlimited clean energy source.

The report identifies five essential components required for the SBSP system. These include launch systems that transport dedicated solar power satellites into outer space; in-orbit assembly platforms for building SBSP stations; solar energy capture technologies; wireless transmission systems that beam the collected energy to Earth; and ground receiving stations that convert the transmitted energy into usable electricity.

The report expected that by 2050, 90 percent of rapidly growing global electricity demand will be met by renewable sources. However, current renewable technologies are estimated to meet only two-thirds of total electricity needs, making large-scale alternative solutions such as SBSP an increasingly important and credible option to support global decarbonisation efforts.

The report also highlighted the rapid global momentum surrounding SBSP, as governments and companies across Asia, Europe and North America invest in promising pilot projects and innovations. SBSP leverages existing technologies, such as spacecraft used to deploy satellites into orbit and microwave transmission systems.

Unlike terrestrial renewables, SBSP provides continuous clean energy day and night, regardless of weather conditions or geographic location.

In addition, the report examined the path toward commercialisation, detailing the technological infrastructure, regulatory frameworks and collaborative efforts required to transition SBSP from experimental concepts to real-world deployment.

The full Future of Space Solar Power report is available on Dubai Future Foundation’s website at: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/reports/the-future-of-energy-space-solar/