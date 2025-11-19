SkyGrid, High Lander to accelerate Advanced Air Mobility ecosystems in UAE

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- SkyGrid, an advanced air mobility (AAM) third-party service provider, and High Lander, a global provider of UAS traffic management and drone fleet management solutions, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the 2025 Dubai Airshow in the UAE.

This collaboration will explore the development of a cutting-edge airspace management ecosystem to support the safe integration of crewed and uncrewed aerial vehicles, including cargo drones and electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Under this agreement, the parties will work together to assess Advanced Air Mobility Supporting Operational Environments, focusing on key areas such as airspace integration, digital operations, vertiport integration, cybersecurity, and regulatory frameworks.

The goal is to develop technology roadmaps, regulatory frameworks, and infrastructure plans for AAM operations in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone in shaping the digital foundation of Advanced Air Mobility in the UAE and across the Middle East,” said Jia Xu, CEO of SkyGrid. “Together with High Lander, we’re bringing the world closer to a unified vision of safe, scalable, and sustainable airspace integration.”

The initiative aligns with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, reinforcing its commitment to technological innovation, economic diversification, and sustainability.

Alon Absolon, CEO of High Lander, said, “Our shared goal is to create a harmonised operational environment where uncrewed and crewed aircraft can coexist safely and efficiently. The UAE’s leadership, with the Support of industry giants such as Boeing, and their commitment to innovation, make it the perfect environment to demonstrate how automation, data-driven management, and cross-industry collaboration can transform the future of air mobility.”