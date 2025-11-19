'Ministry of Energy', Airbus co-host session to strengthen sustainable aviation fuel ecosystem

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, co-hosted the Executive Committee Networking Breakfast along with Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus Africa and the Middle East, as part of Dubai Airshow 2025.

The session brought together key members of the UAE Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Low-Carbon Aviation Fuel (LCAF) Committee, comprising of government entities, regulators, airlines, fuel producers and industry partners. It aimed to strengthen collaboration across the UAE’s SAF and LCAF ecosystem and align and reinforce the collective commitment to advancing aviation decarbonisation.

Eng Al Olama said, “The UAE has become an active contributor to shaping the future of the aviation industry, particularly through its growing engagement in sustainability pathways. This breakfast reflects the UAE’s collaborative approach, bringing together public and private stakeholders to advance SAF availability and deployment and long-term low-carbon fuel solutions."

He added, “Airbus has long been a trusted partner of the UAE, and its continued engagement reflects our shared commitment to a cleaner, safer, and more innovative global aviation sector. The UAE remains committed to building a global hub for low-carbon fuels, green hydrogen, and advanced clean-energy industries. Our partnership with strategic players like Airbus is vital in translating ambition into action.”

Semelas said, “The UAE is at the forefront of innovation and Airbus is proud to collaborate with our partners here in accelerating sustainable aviation solutions. Today’s gathering at Dubai Airshow reflects our shared belief that a unified approach is key to unlocking the full potential of Sustainable Aviation Fuels."