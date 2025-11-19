Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre participates in Kuwait International Book Fair

KUWAIT, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is participating in the 48th Kuwait International Book Fair, organised by the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Literature in Kuwait, from 19th to 29th November 2025 at the Kuwait International Fairgrounds.

At its pavilion, the centre will showcase more than 550 publications, including 90 new titles, from its flagship projects: the Kalima Project for Translation, which aims to revitalise the translation movement in the Arab world; the Esdarat project for Arabic publishing, which supports authorship and publishing across literature, history, and culture; and the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies, dedicated to publishing books selected for the ALC’s Research Grants Programme, which was launched to elevate scientific research in the Arabic language and its related knowledge fields.

The centre aims to present its leading publications to the public and highlight its role in promoting the Arabic language and strengthening its global presence.

The ALC said its participation in the fair reflects its commitment to engaging in major cultural events, exploring new opportunities for cooperation, expanding cultural exchange and fostering dialogue across intellectual and knowledge fields.