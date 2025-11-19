Government leaders from 14 countries explore UAE’s experience in advanced technologies, cybersecurity

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Government leaders from 14 countries were introduced to the UAE’s pioneering experience in advanced sciences, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity during their participation in the “Global Advanced Technology, AI, and Cybersecurity Leadership Programme".

The programme is organised by the Government Experience Exchange Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs through a series of visits and workshops for the participants.

The visits aimed to introduce participants to pioneering Emirati experiences and practices in the fields of Advanced Technology. The specialised programme was developed in collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council to empower participants and equip them with the skills and expertise needed to lead development, innovation, and future readiness in these vital sectors.

The programme aimed to enhance the capabilities of participating government leaders and enrich their knowledge by developing their leadership and management competencies, equipping them with advanced specialised skills, and engaging them with inspiring experiences, success stories, and leading Emirati models in advanced technology, AI, and cybersecurity.

The programme covered several key pillars, including cybersecurity technologies to protect digital infrastructure, secure digital transformation and the UAE’s experience in this field, as well as rapid technological and scientific developments.

The programme, supervised by UAE government experts, included knowledge visits to leading government entities, workshops, and meetings with 30 Emirati experts. It hosted 21 participants, including directors-general and executive directors from 14 countries, namely: Barbados, South Africa, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Indonesia, the Dominican Republic, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Rwanda, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Eswatini, the Philippines, and Seychelles.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange, affirmed that advanced technology, AI, and cybersecurity represent fundamental pillars for development and modernisation efforts in government work.

They form the basis for driving change and achieving qualitative leaps in performance, efficiency, and sustainability, a strategy consistently adopted by the UAE government in its developmental journey.

He stated that the programme reflects the directions of the Government Experience Exchange Office to expand global partnerships in developing government leadership and building their capacities in the areas that have the greatest impact on government work and the future of societies. This contributes to enhancing the efficiency of services provided to the community and building future readiness for governments.

Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, affirmed that this programme is one of the most prominent initiatives reflecting the UAE’s firm commitment to strengthening global efforts in cybersecurity and supporting international cooperation to protect the digital space.

He highlighted that the programme reinforces the national vision, which is based on investing in human resources as the cornerstone of any advanced digital security system.

This contributes to detecting and countering digital threats, enhancing readiness for potential risks through the development of a specialised knowledge base that supports the protection of critical infrastructure, and strengthening capabilities to address the increasing number of cyber-attacks.