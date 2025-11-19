Mastercard launches agentic payments in UAE

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mastercard has announced the introduction of Agent Pay in the UAE, marking its first transaction outside the US.

As part of this pilot phase, Mastercard is collaborating with Majid Al Futtaim and fintech Dataiera.

The launch event was attended by Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications; Mastercard CEO Michael Miebach; and Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding.

When launched, cardholders will be able to use their AI agent to search, discover and transact through Mastercard Agent Pay, including booking theatre tickets at VOX Cinemas with ease.

Omar Al Olama emphasised that, guided by the UAE’s leadership, the nation has become a global hub and destination for adopting and supporting advanced technologies and initiatives that enhance well-being, strengthen its global competitiveness and leadership, and elevate its position as a leading hub for world-class AI applications.

Al Olama added that the UAE has set a new global benchmark in embracing and deploying artificial intelligence to simplify everyday life, advancing innovations that enhance the efficiency, reliability, and quality of digital interactions. He noted that the introduction of the AI Agent in payment solutions represents a significant milestone, opening new horizons for the growth and development of the UAE’s digital economy.

Dimitrios Dosis, President, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Mastercard, said, “As AI becomes a trusted companion in people’s digital lives, payments must evolve to match its intelligence with integrity. Mastercard Agent Pay ensures that agentic commerce is built on transparency, consent and security, empowering consumers and businesses to engage confidently in this new era of commerce."

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Holding, commented, “As a pioneer in retail and lifestyle innovation, Majid Al Futtaim sees AI as a transformative force shaping the future of commerce and human interaction. Collaborating with Mastercard on Agent Pay allows us to explore how intelligence and integrity can coexist in digital transactions - creating systems that prioritise trust, transparency, and consumer confidence. This collaboration is not just about convenience; it’s about setting a framework for responsible innovation that redefines how people shop, pay, and engage in a connected world.”