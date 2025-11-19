ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Roger Mayer, a 69-year-old Australian competitor at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2025, impressed spectators with his commitment and spirit despite not being among the star names.

Competing in the Masters division, Brown Belt, 94kg, Mayer faced Russian athlete Gasan Dzhamalutdinov, who is twenty years younger. He lost by just one point, leaving the mat smiling. Mayer said, “I turned 69 last October, and my opponent was 49 and very strong. But I was happy he couldn’t take me down or submit me. I stayed in the fight until the end and lost by one point. For me, that’s enough to call it a successful experience.”

Mayer described competing in Abu Dhabi as a long-awaited highlight, praising the organisation and the professionalism of the athletes. He said the welcoming atmosphere and sportsmanship left a lasting impression.

A former police officer for 35 years, Mayer began jiu-jitsu after retirement and now trains almost daily near Wollongong, south of Sydney. Although he practised martial arts in his youth, he said jiu-jitsu has become his favourite for its blend of physical and mental challenge.

Mayer may not be pursuing medals, but through jiu-jitsu he has found fitness, motivation and a renewed sense of purpose, demonstrating that passion can transcend age.