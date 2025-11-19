Globe Soccer Awards 2025 nominees announced as voting opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The organising committee of the Globe Soccer Awards has announced the opening of public voting for the 16th edition of the awards, with the ceremony scheduled for 28th December at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai.

The current edition features around 15 categories, including nine open for public voting until 27th November to determine the final shortlists. The second round of voting will run from 3rd to 11th December to select the winners, based on public votes and the opinions of a jury comprising prominent global football figures, including Marcelo Lippi, Francesco Totti, Iker Casillas and Luis Figo.

The public voting categories include Best Player, Best Women’s Player, Best Men’s Club, Best Women’s Club, Best Coach, Best Midfielder, Best Forward, Best Emerging Player and Best Middle East Player.

Paris Saint-Germain is the most represented club on the nominees’ list after a standout season that saw the team win the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, Ligue 1 and the French Cup.

Eight of the club’s Champions League-winning players appear on the Best Player list, alongside several teammates competing for Best Midfielder, Best Forward and Best Emerging Player.

The Best Player list includes 25 leading international stars such as last year’s winner Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah.

In the women’s category, Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí of Barcelona aims to win the Best Women’s Player award for a third consecutive year. The list features 25 players, including several of her Barcelona teammates and five members of England’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2025-winning squad.

Arsenal, the UEFA Women’s Champions League winners, are among seven clubs competing for Best Women’s Club, while the Best Men’s Club category includes Paris Saint-Germain, Al Ahli Saudi, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Napoli, Flamengo and Pyramids.

The Best Coach nominees include prominent names such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Luis Enrique, Chelsea’s Enzo Maresca, Liverpool’s Arne Slot, Napoli’s Antonio Conte, Bayern Munich’s Vincent Kompany, Barcelona’s Hansi Flick, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez, Real Madrid’s Xabi Alonso, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe.

For the Best Middle East Player award, Cristiano Ronaldo competes against Salem Al Dawsari, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, N’Golo Kanté, Riyad Mahrez and Ivan Toney.

Tommaso Bendoni, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Globe Soccer, expressed his delight at Dubai hosting the event for the 16th year, noting that the city has cemented its status as a global platform for major sporting events. He said this year’s edition will once again honour the finest stars in football.

In parallel with the Globe Soccer Awards, LaLiga will honour the winners of its 2024–2025 season awards. The recipients include Raphinha for Best Player, Hansi Flick for Best Coach, Lamine Yamal for Best Emerging Player, Luka Sučić for Best Goal and Jan Oblak for Best Save.