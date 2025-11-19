Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, Al Burj Holding collaborate to facilitate access for global investors

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has signed a strategic agreement with Al Burj Holding, the operator of Dubai Hub in London, which is a specialised centre providing advisory and executive services that serves as an integrated platform dedicated to facilitating services for investors, companies, and individuals abroad.

The centre supports Dubai’s vision of enhancing its international presence and contributes to strengthening the emirate’s position as a global hub for business and services.

The partnership aims to enhance accessibility to Dubai’s aviation ecosystem and streamline government-related services for international investors, companies, and individuals seeking to establish or expand their presence in the emirate.

The agreement was signed during the Dubai Airshow 2025, by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, and Abdulaziz Alshaikh, Chairman and CEO of Al Burj Holding, in the presence of Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dubai Hub will serve as an international gateway for MBRAH, offering global aviation businesses access to a comprehensive suite of Dubai Government services related to business setup, licensing, visas, notary and judicial services, and legal and commercial consultancy. The collaboration aligns with MBRAH’s mandate to attract foreign investment into Dubai’s aviation sector.

Through this partnership, MBRAH will leverage Dubai Hub’s international presence and network to promote its integrated ecosystem, facilities and the services it provides to foreign investors, while enabling seamless government facilitation for clients abroad.

Tahnoon Saif said, “This partnership with Dubai Hub complements our ongoing efforts to expand Dubai’s global outreach and attract high-value investments into our integrated aerospace ecosystem. By collaborating with Dubai Hub’s international platform, we aim to provide investors and aviation stakeholders with simplified access to government services and business opportunities in Dubai.”

Abdulaziz Alshaikh added, “We are proud to partner with the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub to extend the services and the value proposition that Dubai’s entities have to offer to clients beyond the UAE. This collaboration reinforces our mission to connect global investors and companies with Dubai’s thriving business environment through a seamless, efficient and transparent service model.”

The partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing Dubai’s global investment facilitation framework, further solidifying the emirate’s position as a leading destination for business, innovation, and aviation excellence.