Sharjah Ruler appoints Aisha Dimas as EPAA Chairperson

SHARJAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree transferring, promoting and appointing the new Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA).

The Decree states that Aisha Rashid Ali bin Dimas Al Suwaidi is to be transferred from the Sharjah Museums Authority to the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), promoted to the rank of “Department Chairperson” under Sharjah’s special employment system, and appointed as Chairperson of the Authority and a member of the Sharjah Executive Council, effective from 19th November 2025.