UAE, Hungary discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation

BUDAPEST, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and László Kövér, Speaker of the National Assembly of Hungary, discussed ways to strengthen parliamentary relations and expand bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries.

This came during their meeting today at the National Assembly headquarters in Budapest as part of Saqr Ghobash's official visit to Hungary at the head of an FNC delegation.

The meeting, attended by several FNC members, reviewed mechanisms to activate parliamentary cooperation between the two councils and advance it in line with the growing relations between the UAE and Hungary across various fields. This includes increasing visits, holding meetings of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee to help institutionalise and frame cooperation through the exchange of parliamentary information and expertise, and enhancing coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest in regional and international parliamentary forums.

Both sides noted that meetings between the leaderships of the two countries contribute to advancing bilateral relations towards broader horizons of strategic cooperation. They added that such engagement has become a key pillar supporting joint action and reinforcing positive momentum in parliamentary relations through institutional communication between the two councils at all levels.

The two sides affirmed the importance of the parliamentary role in supporting bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation in renewable energy, technology, innovation and education, in a way that contributes to achieving sustainable development and serving the interests of the two friendly peoples.