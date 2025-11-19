Sharjah Ruler appoints Maysa Al Suwaidi as SMA Director-General

SHARJAH, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree promoting and appointing the Director-General of the Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA).

The Decree states that Maysa Saif Saeed Al Suwaidi, previously Director of the Sharjah Museums Authority, is promoted to the rank of “Director-General of a Department” under Sharjah’s special employment system and appointed as Director-General of the Authority, effective 19th November 2025.