Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends inauguration of UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases

JAKARTA, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and in the presence of Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has attended the inauguration of the UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed toured the hospital’s facilities, which integrate medical innovation, sustainable design, and social impact, including solar energy, rainwater use, and eco-friendly materials, and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to global health, humanitarian action, and international cooperation.

The UAE-Indonesia Hospital for Cardiac Diseases is the first of ten specialist hospitals planned globally in the UAE Global Hospitals Programme, part of the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative.