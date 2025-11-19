Calidus, Airbus sign agreement to establish A400M MRO centre in UAE

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, and Airbus, the largest aeronautics and space company in Europe, today announced the signing of an agreement to explore the establishment of a localised Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) centre in the UAE dedicated for the A400M aircraft.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, and Gerd Weber, Head of the A400M programme, on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow taking place from 17-21 November 2025.

The new MRO centre, dedicated to the A400M, will establish advanced maintenance infrastructure in the UAE, while enabling technology transfer, training, and engineering support to build long‑term capability. At the same time, the project will create a pipeline for Emirati engineers and technicians, reinforcing Emiratisation and workforce development, and drive supply chain localisation by qualifying UAE based suppliers for components and tooling.

Commenting on this, Dr. Alblooshi said, “This agreement reflects our commitment to building local capability and contributing to advancing the UAE’s aerospace sector in line with our wise leadership’s vision for developing national defence industries. By localising MRO facilities and investing in Emirati talent, we are laying the foundation for a resilient ecosystem that supports national objectives and further positions Calidus as a leader in aircraft maintenance and innovation across the region.”

Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus Africa and Middle East, added, “This agreement with Calidus is a critical step in exploring the localisation of our A400M support and services ecosystem in the Middle East. Through this agreement, we are outlining pathways for technology transfer and local personnel upskilling. We view Calidus as a strategic partner whose future capabilities will enhance the regional efficiency of our supply chain and cement the UAE’s growing role as a vital contributor to the global aerospace industry.”

Together, these efforts position the partnership as a catalyst for industrial self sufficiency and strengthen the companies’ role as leaders in aircraft maintenance and innovation across the region, while also reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for aerospace excellence and advanced aviation services.