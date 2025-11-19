Guangzhou's foreign trade exceeds 1 trillion yuan in Jan-Oct period

GUANGZHOU, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Guangzhou, capital city of China's Guangdong Province, reported a total foreign trade volume of 1.02 trillion yuan (around US$143.5 billion) in the first ten months of the year, which marks the first time that the city's foreign trade has surpassed the one-trillion-yuan threshold in such a period of time.

The city's exports grew by more than 20 percent in the same period, the fastest growth pace among major foreign-trade cities nationwide, according to local customs authorities.

According to China Central Television (CCTV) report, Statistics from Guangzhou Customs showed that the city's foreign trade imports and exports volume reached 1.02 trillion yuan in the January–October period, up 12.1 percent year on year, accounting for about 13 percent of Guangdong's total.

Among export categories, products of the "new trio," namely, electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and photovoltaic products, posted particularly strong performance.

At a new-energy enterprise in Huadu District of the city, a batch of solar photovoltaic modules worth more than 700,000 yuan (around US$98,500) are being packed for shipment to South Africa.

"At present, our production schedule has already been arranged through December. In the first ten months of this year, our company's export value neared 220 million yuan (around US$310,000), representing a 5.5-fold year-on-year increase," said Dong Xiaoting, an executive from the foreign trade company.

The steady rise in overseas orders has also raised demand for faster and more efficient customs clearance.

To ensure the smooth export of "new trio," products, Guangzhou Customs has continued to advance logistics integration reforms in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

With the mechanism, companies only need to file a single declaration. Once goods are cleared at inland terminals along the Pearl River, they can be swiftly transported to coastal ports such as Nansha for direct loading and onward shipping, without any additional procedures.

"In the first ten months of this year, Guangzhou's exports of 'new trio' products reached 19.94 billion yuan (around US$2.81 billion), up 52.8 percent year on year. Among them, photovoltaic product exports totaled 1.62 billion yuan, a 2.3-fold increase," said Gao Peng, deputy head of Huadu Customs under Guangzhou Customs.