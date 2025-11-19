flydubai selects Panasonic Avionics’ Astrova inflight entertainment

DUBAI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, today announced that Panasonic’s Astrova inflight entertainment (IFE) solution has been selected for its fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

The agreement with Panasonic Avionics Corporation (Panasonic Avionics), a world-leading supplier of inflight engagement and connectivity (IFEC) solutions, was announced at the Dubai Airshow for the 30 Boeing 787-9s the airline has on order, underscoring the carrier's commitment to investing in products and technologies that enhance its customer experience on board its growing fleet.

Commenting on the announcement, Daniel Kerrison, Senior Vice President of Inflight Operations at flydubai, said, “Choosing Panasonic’s Astrova inflight entertainment system is a natural extension of our commitment to innovation and our focus on delivering an elevated customer experience. Astrova gives us the platform to offer richer content, smarter personalisation and a more intuitive yet familiar interface that truly elevates the journey. We’re excited to bring this next generation of inflight entertainment to our customers on the Boeing 787 Dreamliner when it joins our fleet.”

Hernan Abbes, Vice President of Global Sales at Panasonic Avionics, added, “We are excited to support flydubai as it enhances the passenger experience across its fleet. Astrova has been designed to deliver a fully immersive and unparalleled entertainment experience, while Converix will enable flydubai to maximise digital engagement, drive loyalty economics and improve operational efficiencies. We are proud that Panasonic Avionics’ solutions will play a key role in helping one of the fastest growing airlines in the Middle East deliver the highest levels of service, comfort and engagement to its passengers."