Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation signs Letter of Intent with Indonesia’s Ministries of Education and Religious Affairs

JAKARTA, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia, and H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works and Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ministry of Education have signed a Letter of Intent aimed at enhancing technical education both within the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Ministry of Education.

The letter was signed on behalf of the UAE by Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, and on behalf of Indonesia by Kamaruddin Amin, Secretary-General at the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The collaboration seeks to strengthen both religious and public education systems in Indonesia through the integration of the advanced Alef educational platform.

Under the letter, both sides will work to support comprehensive development in subjects including Arabic, English, and mathematics, while also offering services in classroom setup, operations, instructional support, continuous professional development, and data-driven performance analysis. The initiative aims to address the growing and evolving needs of more than half a million students within Indonesia’s expanding education sector.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri emphasised the importance of the letter in supporting Indonesia’s educational priorities, noting that it reflects the UAE’s global humanitarian and developmental mission. He highlighted that the UAE’s efforts are inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and guided by the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in empowering communities and strengthening fundamental sectors such as education.

He added that the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation – operating under Erth Zayed Philanthropies – continues to implement humanitarian and development programs across various countries, under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. These initiatives aim to enhance service quality and improve living conditions in critical sectors around the world.

Representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs expressed their appreciation to the UAE for its ongoing support to Indonesia across multiple fields. They noted that the letter reflects the depth of the two countries’ strategic partnership and will contribute significantly to improving educational outcomes for students in both religious and public schools. The integration of Alef’s advanced educational solutions is expected to enhance the learning environment for teachers and students alike.

Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, stated that the letter is part of a wider framework of cooperation agreements between the UAE and Indonesia, covering key sectors that support shared development goals. He affirmed that the UAE remains committed to fostering sustainable development, empowering communities, and contributing to global prosperity.