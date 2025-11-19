TRENDS, UAE Space Agency sign MoU to enhance academic research

ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research and Advisory has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with the UAE Space Agency to enhance cooperation in academic research, future studies, polling, training and capacity building, supporting the growth of the UAE’s space sector and its knowledge economy.

The agreement was signed during the 19th Dubai Airshow by Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research and Advisory, and Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, in the presence of officials from both sides.

The MoU covers joint research, report preparation for the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, documentation of workshops and discussions, and analysis of outputs linked to future policy development. It also aims to strengthen expertise in policy and research fields.

Dr Al-Ali said the partnership represents a key step in producing future knowledge that supports public policy. He noted that the space sector is a vital national priority and that TRENDS will conduct specialised studies on space policies, economic and social impacts, cybersecurity, and technological innovation.

He added that both entities will design opinion polls to gauge public views on UAE space programmes, while also launching joint training initiatives to develop skills in research, data analysis and future studies.

Al Qubaisi said the partnership aligns with the Agency’s strategy to build effective collaborations with leading research and academic institutions. He emphasised that integrating research with practical space-sector applications will accelerate innovation and strengthen national capabilities.

He said the cooperation will support proactive knowledge production for policymaking, develop Emirati talent in advanced research fields, and create dialogue platforms that explore challenges and opportunities in space and advanced technology.

He added that these efforts will reinforce scientific research and future foresight as foundations for a prosperous future for upcoming generations.